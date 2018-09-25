(Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc said it will stop financing new coal-fired power plants as part of its commitment to supporting the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The move follows "detailed consultation with a range of stakeholders", according a bank statement Tuesday.

The bank said its existing commitments were excluded from its new policy on coal energy. It currently has 14 project financing facilities in seven markets, which fund coal-power stations.

Standard Chartered joins similar pledges by HSBC Holdings Plc, Societe Generale SA and Deutsche Bank AG. Japanese lenders, among the biggest funders of coal projects, have also begun scaling back their commitments.

