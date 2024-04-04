(Bloomberg) -- Stanford University named Jonathan Levin as its new president, turning to the economist as the school navigates turmoil on campus surrounding the Israel-Hamas war and fallout from the abrupt resignation last year of its former president.

Levin, dean of Stanford’s business school, will step into his new role on Aug. 1, the university’s board of trustees said Thursday. Stanford’s former president, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, resigned in July following months of scrutiny after a student exposed problems with his scientific research. That left the school without a permanent leader during a tumultuous period in higher education.

Tech investor Jerry Yang, chair of the board of trustees, said that more than 800 individuals were nominated, but Levin was the unanimous choice of the search committee, which included Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Gene Sykes.

Levin, 51, will take the reins on a campus that’s been rattled by protests and counter protests, accusations of antisemitism and concerns over the limits of free speech. Theo Baker, the Stanford student whose reporting helped bring down Tessier-Lavigne, recently authored a piece in the Atlantic detailing extremism and intolerance at the California school as well the hostile environment toward Jews.

Levin said he plans to spend time before starting the new job listening around campus, and hopes to further the university’s goals of curiosity and inquiry while maintaining respectful debate.

“We have work to do in higher education to create that sort of culture,” Levin said in an interview. “That will be a priority for me, to work with the faculty and the students and the staff at Stanford, to try to strengthen that culture and reinforce it and bolster it in every possible way.”

Even before Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7 and the subsequent war in Gaza, Stanford faced challenges. Its athletic conference essentially dissolved while criticism grew of its key role shaping Silicon Valley. Stanford was dragged into the scandal surrounding FTX, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, the son of two of the university’s law professors. The school was forced to pledge to return millions of dollars from the bankrupt crypto exchange.

But the university remains central to powering the tech industry and has regularly pulled in more than a $1 billion a year in donations.

Stanford is the first among several elite universities with vacancies at the top to name a new leader.

Levin is a trusted insider and longtime faculty member who earned undergraduate degrees at the school in both English and math. He earned a PhD in economics from MIT and joined the Stanford faculty in 2000. During his tenure as chair of the Stanford economics department, he helped recruit two future Nobel laureates. He also won the John Bates Clark Medal, an award recognizing the most outstanding American economist under the age of 40, in 2011.

An expert in industrial organization and market design, Levin has been dean of the Stanford Graduate School of Business for the past eight years. He also serves as a member of President Joe Biden’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. He is the son of retired Yale University president Richard Levin, who was known for training numerous provosts who went on to lead their own universities, including MIT, Duke and Yale.

Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania still don’t have permanent leaders after the resignations of Claudine Gay and Liz Magill following their disastrous congressional testimony last year over antisemitism on campus. Yale is also searching for a leader after its president, Peter Salovey, announced his retirement.

