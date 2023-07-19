(Bloomberg) -- Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne said that he’s resigning after months of scrutiny over flaws in his research.

The review, conducted by a special committee at Stanford, didn’t find evidence that Tessier-Lavigne engaged in “fraud or falsification of scientific data,” but it did uncover instances of manipulation of research data by members of his lab, according to a letter he sent on Wednesday.

“I should have been more diligent when seeking corrections, and I regret that I was not,” he wrote. “The panel’s review also identified instances of manipulation of research data by others in my lab. Although I was unaware of these issues, I want to be clear that I take responsibility for the work of my lab members.”

Tessier-Lavigne, a neuroscientist who joined Stanford as president in 2016 from Rockefeller University in New York, has been a leader in the field of brain and spinal cord research. His work has focused on the cause and treatment of degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, as well as developing therapies for spinal cord injuries. Prior to Rockefeller he worked as chief science officer of Genentech Inc.

Initial questions over his research were raised by the university’s student newspaper, the Stanford Daily, led by student journalist Theo Baker, who won a George Polk award for his investigation.

Last December, a special committee of the Stanford’s Board of Trustees initiated a review into allegations of misconduct related to his scientific research and papers he authored or coauthored. Tessier-Lavigne said he will retract or correct five of his papers as a result of the review.

“These findings have also caused me to further reassess the processes and controls I have in place,” he said.

Tessier-Lavigne’s resignation will take effect at the end of August.

