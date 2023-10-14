(Bloomberg) -- Stanford University suspended a teacher over allegations that students were targeted for their identities amid the Middle East conflict, adding to a growing backlash on campuses over the war.

The temporary removal comes after reports the non-faculty instructor called out individual students based on their backgrounds while addressing recent events in Israel.

“This report is a cause for serious concern,” the university said in a statement. “The instructor in this course is not currently teaching while the university works to ascertain the facts of the situation.”

Other schools including Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania have come under criticism for their responses to the Hamas attacks on Israel. Students have staged protests and vigils in the aftermath of the violence, which has killed roughly 1,900 Palestinians and 1,300 Israelis.

Stanford also addressed complaints about offensive signs and message across campus, maintaining that controversial speech is legal unless it escalates to threats or harassment. Some of the signage was removed because it didn’t comply with rules that limit the time it can be displayed in certain campus locations, the university said.

More than 30 Harvard student groups signed a statement of solidarity with Palestine last week, saying responsibility for the violence falls on Israel. The letter sparked criticism from some peers and alumni.

Former Harvard President Larry Summers said he was “sickened” by the university’s hesitance to condemn the “acts of terror.” Hours later, Harvard leadership including President Claudine Gay issued a letter that acknowledged the “death and destruction unleashed by the attack by Hamas.”

Israeli billionaire Idan Offer and his wife quit their board positions at the university, citing a “lack of clear evidence of support” toward the people of Israel from university leadership.

Meanwhile on Thursday, major Penn donors including Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Marc Rowan called on the university’s president and board chair to resign. Penn defended its leadership amid criticism they were tolerating antisemitism.

