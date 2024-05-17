Stanhope’s Pinto Says UK Needs to Do More to Boost London IPOs

(Bloomberg) -- Stanhope Capital founder and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Pinto said the UK needs to up its game to attract more company listings in London as deals and initial public offerings start to pick up around the world after almost two years of subdued activity.

Politicians in Europe must enable insurers and pension funds to have more leeway to invest in private and public equity and not just in bonds, he told Bloomberg Television’s Francine Lacqua on Friday. The US capital markets are deeper because of better participation by these investors, he added.

“We need to do much, much more to make London attractive for IPOs,” he said in the interview. He said it’s a good sign that fast-fashion label Shein is contemplating a London listing but it isn’t yet a done deal. London-based Stanhope oversees more than $41 billion in assets.

His comments come as the UK government struggles to revive economic growth and boost investment in the country’s sluggish capital markets. The decision by computer-chip maker Arm Holdings Plc to list solely in the US last year dealt a blow to London’s beleaguered stock market and prompted calls for a loosening of the country’s IPO rules.

The London Stock Exchange has accounted for just over 2% of the roughly $12 billion raised in IPOs in Europe this year, the lowest share in decades, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has attempted to boost investment in UK assets from domestic pension funds and asset managers, and is reportedly considering further changes, reviewing options including UK asset allocation disclosure. Pinto said the UK has been talking about making changes for a while but “not much has happened.”

The UK’s opposition Labour Party, which is tipped in polls to win the next elections, seems “more market friendly than expected,” he said.

Pinto expects the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates twice this year, in line with market expectations, starting in September.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.