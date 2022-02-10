(Bloomberg) -- Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is considering a sale of its Access Technologies division that could value the unit at as much as $500 million, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is working with an adviser to explore options for the unit, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. The unit, which makes a range of doors, is likely to attract interest from peers and private equity firms, the people said. No final decision has been made and Stanley could opt to keep the unit, they added.

A representative for Stanley declined to comment.

A sale of access technologies would continue the portfolio rebalancing carried out by Chief Executive Officer Jim Loree in recent years. The company agreed to sell most of its health-care and security business to Securitas AB in December for about $3.2 billion.

It also paid about $2 billion last year buying the companies MTD Products and Excel Industries, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

