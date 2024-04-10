(Bloomberg) -- Banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are gauging investor interest in a debt package to refinance Staples Inc.’s near-term debt, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

While details of any refinancing are still being ironed out, a package including both bonds and bank loans is possible as early as next week, said the people, who asked not to identified discussing a private transaction.

The Sycamore Partners-backed office supply chain has more than $6 billion in debt, including an almost $300 million loan that matures this year and more than $5 billion coming due in 2026, according to Bloomberg data.

Messages seeking comment from Staples weren’t returned, while representatives for JPMorgan and Sycamore declined to comment. A Morgan Stanley representative didn’t return a request for comment.

In an earnings conference call last year, Staples said it had the liquidity to address the 2024 loan payment and also telegraphed its plans to refinance upcoming maturities in the second half of this year, Bloomberg previously reported.

Staples’ debt has risen in price in recent months in anticipation of a refinancing transaction, said some of the people with knowledge of the matter. Its 7.5% first-lien bonds maturing in 2026 last traded near 98 cents on the dollar Wednesday, up from around 89 cents at the end of last year and about 80 cents in June, according to Trace.

The potential deal comes as the market for riskier borrowers has rallied. Moody’s Ratings revised Staples’ outlook to negative from stable in February, and affirmed its B3 corporate rating.

S&P Global Ratings also has a negative outlook for the company, according to a September downgrade.

