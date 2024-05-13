(Bloomberg) -- Banks led by Morgan Stanley are kicking off a $1.8 billion leveraged loan sale for Staples Inc. as the office supplier seeks to refinance its debt load.

A call for the deal will be held 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly. Proceeds, along with $2.35 billion of other secured debt, will be used to refinance other borrowings, the person added.

The Sycamore Partners-backed chain on May 10 launched an offer to exchange bonds due in three years with longer-dated notes, as well as an effort to repurchase some debt. Bloomberg reported last month that banks including Morgan Stanley were gauging investor interest in a debt-refinancing package.

Investor demand has been strong for risky debt. Sales of high-yield bonds last week were the highest since 2021 while borrowers launched more than $30 billion of leveraged loans.

Staples has more than $7.5 billion in debt outstanding, including a $286 million term loan due in September, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

