(Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Goh, the chief executive officer of Star Alliance, will step down at the end of the year to pursue other interests.

Goh, who has spent 16 years at the alliance including six in the top job, said he’s agreed to stay on to support the transition to the next head. An international search will be undertaken shortly for a successor.

“As the airline industry enters a new normal post the pandemic, I thought it was the right time to step down and give way to new perspectives,” said Goh in an interview on Friday.

Star Alliance has grown its airline membership steadily since forming in 1997 and is currently in a phase of enhancing customers’ experience through technology and data. Last week, it announced that it had partnered with German rail operator Deutsche Bahn AG to allow passengers to seamlessly book and transfer from trains in a bid to cut emissions.

The alliance, which includes carriers from Singapore Airlines Ltd. to Air China Ltd. and Deutsche Lufthansa AG, has a 26-strong membership base. Last year it relocated its many of its personnel functions including those centered around digital technology and customer service from Frankfurt to Singapore.

