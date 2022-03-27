(Bloomberg) -- Star Entertainment Group Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Matt Bekier resigned following allegations of misconduct against the Australian casino operator during a public inquiry.

Bekier will step down from the board immediately and will “transition his executive responsibilities in an orderly manner,” Star said in a statement Monday. His final departure date is yet to be determined.

Allegations against the company -- at an inquiry into Star’s suitability to operate its casino in Sydney -- include disguising as hotel expenses A$900 million ($676 million) of withdrawals on Chinese debit cards to fund gambling.

“Mr. Bekier informed the board that as Managing Director and CEO he is accountable for the effectiveness and adequacy of the company’s processes, policies, people and culture,” the company said in a statement. “Mr. Bekier said the right thing to do was for him to take responsibility.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.