(Bloomberg) -- Star Entertainment Group Ltd.’s chairman and the troubled Sydney casino operator’s former chief executive officer plotted to oust a government-appointed manager even as the company made public statements of cooperation, an inquiry heard. Shares in the company tumbled.

Emails and text messages between Star Chairman David Foster and former CEO Robbie Cooke this year showed they were considering mounting a class action against Nicholas Weeks, who was appointed in late 2022 by the state regulator to monitor Star. The hearing was also shown recent statements to the stock exchange in which Star pledged to work with Weeks and the regulator.

The explosive evidence kicked off the first day of a second investigation into Star. The company in 2022 was found unfit to hold its gaming license in Sydney after faking documents, misleading authorities and ignoring money-laundering risks. Star’s right to operate its casino in the city hangs on the outcome of the latest inquiry.

Foster is Star’s current executive chairman. Cooke stood down as CEO in March.

Documents, emails and messages submitted at the inquiry depicted a breakdown in the relationship in recent months between Foster and Cooke on one side, and Weeks and the gaming regulator, on the other. As Weeks took the stand on Monday, he was shown messages between Foster and Cooke that Weeks said suggested his diary had been accessed and the individuals he was meeting at the time were being monitored.

On Jan. 31, for example, a day before Weeks met officials from the New South Wales Independent Casino Commission and lawyers in Star’s own boardroom, Foster sent a message to Cooke, according to evidence submitted Monday. “They are prepping for war. We’d better do the same,” Foster said in one of the text messages.

“I think it’s extraordinary,” Weeks told the hearing, referring to communications between Foster and Cooke. Weeks said it was “difficult to reconcile” the evidence with what the company was telling him and investors at the time.

“Star does not consider it appropriate at this stage to comment on matters before the inquiry or any evidence which may be given,” the company said in a statement Monday, before the hearings started. Cooke remains a consultant for the company.

Star shares fell as much as 5.9% in Sydney. The stock traded down 5.5% at 1:29 p.m., valuing the company at A$1.4 billion ($907 million).

The fresh evidence follows the landmark 2022 inquiry that uncovered widespread misdeeds at Star. According to that probe, Star disguised more than A$900 million as hotel expenses that was instead withdrawn by patrons on Chinese bank cards to be gambled. Star was also accused of misleading the regulator and allowing a Macau junket operator to operate a prohibited money-for-chips desk at its Sydney casino.

According to the hearing Monday, Weeks attended a Dec. 7 meeting with the New South Wales gaming regulator and the Star board, though Cooke didn’t attend. Chief Commissioner Philip Crawford told the meeting that he’d lost confidence in Cooke and his ability to make Star fit to operate its casino, the hearing was told.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.