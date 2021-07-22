(Bloomberg) -- Star Entertainment Group Ltd. scrapped a proposal to merge with Crown Resorts Ltd. as a public inquiry raises doubts about the future of Crown’s flagship Melbourne casino.

“We continue to believe substantial benefits could be unlocked by a merger, however the uncertainty surrounding Crown is such that Star is unable to continue at the present time with its proposal,” the company said in a statement Friday.

Lawyers for the inquiry argued this week that Crown isn’t fit to run its Melbourne casino, saying Crown had failed to address money-laundering risks and had concealed the scale of potential tax underpayments. A final report is due by Oct. 15.

Star proposed an all-stock merger with Crown in May to create an Australian gaming and hospitality giant with a market value of A$12 billion ($9 billion).

