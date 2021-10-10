(Bloomberg) -- Star Entertainment Group Ltd. shares tumbled after the Sydney Morning Herald reported the company has enabled suspected money laundering, organized crime and fraud at its Australian casinos for years.

The stock fell as much as 20% to A$3.43 in early trading in Sydney after the newspaper said Star between 2014 and 2021 wooed big-spending gamblers allegedly linked to criminal or foreign-influence operations. Star’s board had been warned its anti-money-laundering controls were failing, the newspaper said.

In a statement, Star said it’s “concerned by a number of assertions within the media reports that it considers misleading. There are constraints on publicly discussing specific individuals. We will take the appropriate steps to address all allegations with relevant state and federal regulators and authorities.”

The newspaper report cited internal company documents, court cases, intelligence briefings, and sources with knowledge of Star’s operations. A public inquiry in Sydney into Star’s rival, Crown Resorts Ltd., in February found that Crown had facilitated money laundering for years, lacked management oversight and needed a complete overhaul.

