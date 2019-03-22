(Bloomberg) -- It took just 10 hours for one of China’s star stock pickers to attract more than 70 billion yuan ($10 billion) of orders for his new firm’s debut mutual fund, the latest sign of investor exuberance in the world’s best-performing equity market.

The Shanghai-based Foresight Fund, managed by Chen Guangming, said on Friday that it stopped accepting customer subscriptions after blowing past its 6 billion yuan fundraising target. While the fund didn’t disclose the amount of orders it received, people familiar with the matter said the figure topped 70 billion yuan, including about 20 billion yuan via China Merchants Bank Co.’s fund distribution platform.

China’s Shanghai Composite Index has surged 24 percent this year as the nation’s army of individual investors cheered government stimulus efforts, a relaxation of trading curbs and the market’s growing role in MSCI Inc.’s global indexes. While the rally has been good news for a Chinese asset management industry that’s increasingly opening up to international players, policy makers are trying to avoid a repeat of the speculative frenzy that fueled the nation’s 2015 equity boom and bust.

For now, Chinese stock strategists say the most likely outcome is a restrained bull market. The Shanghai Composite will climb to 3,200 -- a gain of 3.2 percent from Thursday’s close -- by the end of June, according to 21 analysts and fund managers surveyed by Bloomberg this month.

Yet the rush into Chen’s Foresight Fund suggests investor demand for stocks is unusually strong.

The fund, which will invest 60 percent to 95 percent of its assets in equities, is the star manager’s first offering since he left Orient Securities Asset Management Co. after two decades at the state-backed money manager. One of Chen’s old funds has gained about 700 percent since May 2009, trouncing a 32 percent increase in the Shanghai Composite Index over the same period.

China’s mutual fund industry oversees about 14 trillion yuan across 5,724 products, according to January figures from the Asset Management Association of China.

A Foresight Fund representative declined to provide more details on the fundraising.

With assistance from Zhang Dingmin.

