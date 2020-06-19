(Bloomberg) -- Star stock picker Alexander Darwall sold all of his investment trust’s Wirecard AG shares, its biggest position.

The European Opportunities Trust Plc no longer holds any shares in Wirecard, according to a statement on Friday. At the end of May its position in the German payments company represented just over 10% of the trust’s holdings.

Darwall built his reputation over almost a quarter century at Jupiter Fund Management Plc, where he at one time managed almost 8 billion pounds ($10 billion). Many of his vehicles were heavily invested in Wirecard, which had proven to be a profitable wager for the manager.

Wirecard stock dropped by a record 62% in Frankfurt on Thursday after auditors were unable to find about 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in cash, causing analysts to question liquidity at the German payments firm.

