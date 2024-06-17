(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Starboard Value said it’s built a stake in Autodesk Inc. valued at more than $500 million and plans to push for changes to the board because of concerns about the software company’s performance and how it handled an accounting probe.

Starboard said it met with executives to ask the California-based engineering software maker to reopen a nomination window for directors, arguing that new members would give shareholders “increased comfort” about the board’s independence. The California-based company rejected its request, Starboard said. The Wall Street Journal previously reported the information.

Starboard said it plans to file a lawsuit on Monday to ask a Delaware Court to delay Autodesk’s annual meeting, set for July 16, and compel it to reopen the nomination window for board members.

“Autodesk’s Board and management maintain an open dialogue with our shareholders and welcome constructive input from them,” a company spokesperson said. “We are confident in our strategic direction, significant margin opportunity, and our corporate governance.”

In early April, the engineering software maker delayed its annual financial disclosure and said it was opening a review of its accounting processes around free cash flow and operating margins. The weeks-long delay stirred investor anxiety and led to several shareholder lawsuits. Earlier this month, Autodesk said it had provided documents to the Securities and Exchange Commissions and the US Justice Department.

The activist, run by Chief Executive Officer Jeff Smith, criticized Autodesk’s management for not disclosing the investigation until a deadline for nominating board members closed in March. No previously reported financials were changed as a result of the investigation. The company ultimately decided to move Chief Financial Officer Debbie Clifford to a new role and appointed board member Betsy Rafael to the post on an interim basis.

Autodesk shares rose 4% at 9:31 a.m. in New York. The stock closed at $225.87 on Friday and is down about 4% so far this year.

