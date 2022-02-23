(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. labor board rejected a bid by Starbucks Corp. to block the counting of unionization ballots in Arizona.

The decision could pave the wave for an expanded labor foothold at the coffee chain, depending on the outcome of the votes. Starbucks had asked members of the National Labor Relations Board to overturn a regional director’s ruling that the employees of a store in Mesa, Arizona, were an appropriate potential bargaining unit. As it has in similar disputes across the country, the company argued that any election should include a larger group of workers in the region, meaning the union would need many more votes to prevail.

In their unanimous order Wednesday, a bipartisan trio of labor-board members wrote that Starbucks had failed to meet the “heavy burden” required to overcome the agency’s usual presumption that the employees of a single worksite constitute a sufficiently large group to be a potential bargaining unit. While Starbucks had argued that the agency should reconsider its precedent on that issue in light of changes in the workplace, the labor-board members wrote that “extant board law is fully capable of taking the employer’s modern-day technology into account.”

Starbucks didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Mesa location was the only one outside of New York where the Workers United union filed a petition in the weeks leading up the group’s landmark win in Buffalo last year. But the union is now petitioning to represent more than 100 Starbucks locations, meaning the company could face a tidal wave of additional votes over the months ahead.

The Mesa ballots had originally been slated to be counted last week, but that was postponed because the agency hadn’t yet ruled on Starbucks’s filing. Employees are still awaiting a ruling from the agency on Starbucks’s similar appeal regarding three stores in New York, where votes are scheduled to be counted Wednesday if a ruling is issued in time.

Starbucks shares were down 2.1% to $91.16 in New York trading at 11:53 a.m. The stock has dropped 22% this year, deeper than the 10% decline of the S&P 500 index.

