(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. is deploying former Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz to speak to New York workers slated to vote on unionization, according to a video sent to employees in the region ahead of Saturday night’s event.

The coffee chain is holding a “partner event” in Buffalo, New York, and staff will be paid to attend, according to an email sent to employees and viewed by Bloomberg. The email includes a link to a video message in which a regional operations director for Starbucks tells employees, “I just found out who our special guest is: It’s our very own Howard Schultz.”

Stores are closing early so that employees can participate, according to Workers United, the Service Employees International Union affiliate that workers at three Buffalo-area stores have petitioned to join.

A Starbucks spokesperson declined to comment.

On Oct. 28, pro-union employees won a key victory when the National Labor Relations Board issued a ruling allowing store-by-store unionization votes at the three sites. If a majority of eligible workers at even one of those sites votes to unionize, it would be the first such labor foothold among the company’s thousands of corporate-run stores. The agency is slated to mail ballots to employees on Wednesday.

Pro-union employees have alleged that in recent weeks that the company deployed out-of-town managers to visit their stores and try to dissuade them from unionizing. The employees said they were pressured to attend meetings in which company representatives warned that organizing could lead to the loss of some benefits.

Starbucks has said that it’s not uncommon for higher-ups to visit local stores, and that while it expects employees to attend its meetings, it doesn’t punish them if they refuse.

