(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. white-collar employees’ faith in the coffee chain’s ethics and social impact dropped to a historic low this year, according to an internal survey, with corporate staff voicing concern about the company’s response to the union campaign spreading through its cafes.

In a survey of office-based US employees, only 52% said they “completely agree” that Starbucks “behaves in an ethical and responsible manner,” executives told staff at an Oct. 13 meeting, a video of which was viewed by Bloomberg News. Slightly fewer, 48%, said they completely agreed that they were “proud of the role Starbucks has in making a social impact.”

Both of those statistics were “historic lows,” according to a chart displayed at the meeting. Additionally, only 42% of staff fully endorsed the statement that Starbucks “lives up to its mission and values,” while fewer than a quarter fully agreed that “Starbucks leaders make the right decisions for the company.” Starbucks said the study is part of its efforts to engage with its workers.

This survey offers a rare glimpse inside the Seattle-based company as it grapples with unionization at its US stores. It also shows how Starbucks’ battles with retail staff have changed corporate-employee sentiment, generating unease at a company that for decades has nurtured a reputation for progressive views on issues such as racism, LGBTQ rights and the environment.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz has for decades presented Starbucks as a trendsetter that advances humane values and raises the bar for service workers’ treatment. The increasingly bitter struggle with the union may undermine that brand, along with recent rulings by US labor authorities on the side of activist workers.

“I actually find it heartbreaking that our mission and values are being questioned in the space of labor relations,” May Jensen, Vice President of Partner Resources, told employees at the meeting. “I really, really want to instill in everyone that we have not lost our way — it’s just really hard right now.”

‘Tension Points’

Chief Partner Officer Sara Kelly, who oversees Starbucks’ relationship with staff, attributed the declining ratings to two “tension points”: Skepticism about returning to the office, and concern about the company’s response to the union organizing campaign.

“In the absence of information, our partners are looking to the media, and we know the media can be one-sided and sometimes misleading,” Kelly told employees at the meeting.

She said the company would hold more meetings in order to give employees “the information that equips them with the confidence in the decisions that we’re making, and a connection to the decisions that we’re making.”

Another survey will be conducted after six months rather than in a year, she said, because “a year is too long to see if we’re making progress.”

‘Regular’ Engagement

The survey, which included responses from 86% of Starbucks’ corporate staff, showed that outsiders’ points of view have had outsized influence on employees’ understanding of what is happening, the company said.

Starbucks is “regularly engaging our partners for feedback” as part of an “ongoing effort to work side-by-side to build a company that better delivers on our mission and values,” a spokesperson said in an email.

The company also held dozens of discussions with white-collar employees over the summer to get candid feedback and will work to execute changes, it said. Results of the survey were shared with US support partners, which include district managers and other office staff.

Dozens of Labor Complaints

The US National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel has issued dozens of pending complaints against Starbucks over the last year, accusing it of illegally trying to stifle unionization at its stores. Alleged violations include threatening, interrogating and firing pro-union employees, and conducting surveillance on them as part of efforts to defeat labor activists.

Agency judges recently issued rulings on two of those complaints, ordering Starbucks to reinstate fired activists in Michigan and Kansas. The union, Starbucks Workers United, has filed claims accusing Starbucks of illegally terminating more than 80 activists — including one who was fired for dress-code violations after he refused to stop wearing a mental-health-awareness pin following a colleague’s suicide.

The union has prevailed in elections at more than 250 of Starbucks’ roughly 9,000 corporate-run US cafes over the past year. However, the pace of unionization petitions has slowed in recent months.

At last week’s meeting, company leaders said they knew employees were wrestling with how to answer questions from friends and family about the union situation. They urged corporate staff to review the “One.Starbucks” website, which offers the company’s perspective on the issue.

Declining Faith

“I’ve had to actually turn off my social media, not look at media on a frequent basis other than try to get a balance of objectivity,” Jensen, the VP of Partner Resources, told employees at the meeting. “Social media has been very disheartening. And yet perception is reality in some way shape or form,” she said.

Jensen said that the stores that petitioned to unionize represent only a small fraction of the company’s sites, and that many employees there didn’t vote for the union.

In online comments posted during the meeting, some employees questioned why the company was doing so much to resist unionization, and voiced concern about how the labor dispute would affect its image. One shared a link to a Bloomberg News story about a former Starbucks manager in New York who testified before an NLRB judge that he was instructed to single out and discipline pro-union employees for unrelated reasons. Starbucks has said that to its knowledge, the ex-manager was not directed by anyone to target employees.

“I think we all feel like it’s hard to see partners’ belief decline in our company when this is a company that’s attracted many of us because of its mission and values,” Tim Isaacson, an executive for business strategy, said at the meeting.

He and other company leaders said that the company has scored record-high results on some aspects of the survey, including corporate employees’ comfort with their own managers and confidence in their teams.

Public affairs vice president Luisa Girotto said such metrics give her confidence: “If we have results that say my team and my manager rock — or record results in that space — we’re going to kill it six months from now.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.