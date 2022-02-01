Starbucks drops after rising labour costs weigh on profit

Starbucks Corp. declined in late trading Tuesday after reporting higher labor costs and profit that missed Wall Street estimates.

The barrage of higher expenses include higher-than-anticipated isolation pay and training for workers. The Seattle-based company has already said it’s raising wages this year across the U.S. to US$17 an hour on average in a bid to retain employees. And like companies around the world, Starbucks is also fighting off supply-chain disruptions that have added complexity to its operations.

Earnings per share were 72 cents, after excluding some items, in the company’s fiscal first quarter ended Jan. 2. That’s below the estimate of 80 cents compiled by Bloomberg. Operating margin also came in below expectations.

“We experienced higher-than-expected inflationary pressures, increased costs due to Omicron and a tight labor market,” Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson said in a statement. He added that demand remained strong in the quarter.

The shares fell 4.7 per cent at 4:52 p.m. in extended trading in New York. The stock dropped 16 per cent in January, three times the decline of the S&P 500 Index.

Sales were strong in the quarter, showing that demand is holding up in spite of ongoing virus disruptions. Revenue of nearly US$8.1 billion outpaced analysts’ estimate of just under US$8 billion. Both the number of transactions and the size in average checks increased in North America.

In China -- Starbucks’s other key market -- government restrictions and virus resurgences hurt results, with comparable sales declining 14 per cent, compared to an expected 9.3 per cent drop. The company said value-added tax exemptions in China a year earlier trimmed the number by about 4 percentage points. It now has more than 5,500 total stores in the country.

Separately, Johnson sent a letter to employees reassuring them that the company will assume whatever costs are needed to ensure their safety.

“We’re not wavering on our commitment of prioritizing the health and safety of our partners and customers, even when the costs of doing so might put short-term pressure on our margins and earnings,” Johnson said in the letter. To achieve this, he said Starbucks “is hiring more and more partners” while adapting its store protocols and offering pay for workers who were forced to isolate after exposure to the virus.

Starbucks is facing an unprecedented unionization drive at its restaurants as elections that started in a handful of locations in the Buffalo, New York, area have spread around the nation.