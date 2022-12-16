(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp.’s termination of a prominent union activist who had been repeatedly sent home for refusing to remove a mental-health awareness pin has been deemed illegal retaliation by US labor board prosecutors.

The fired barista, Will Westlake, was a key organizer at one of the first three cafes around Buffalo, New York, that petitioned to unionize last year, and a high-profile face of the labor campaign nationwide. Westlake has said he began wearing the pin earlier this year to honor a co-worker who died by suicide, to protest the company’s selective enforcement of its dress code, and to call attention to actions by management that harm workers’ mental health. In an October termination notice, the company said it fired him due to “refusal to abide by the dress-code policy,” as well as attendance issues.

The US National Labor Relations Board’s Buffalo regional director has determined that Westlake was illegally fired in retaliation for his labor organizing, and in an effort to discourage other workers from organizing, the agency’s press secretary, Kayla Blado, said Friday. The regional director will issue a complaint on behalf of the NLRB’s general counsel unless the company settles the case, she said.

Starbucks didn’t respond to inquiries about the prosecutors’ conclusion. A spokesperson said previously that operations at Westlake’s store were disrupted when he was repeatedly sent home for refusing to remove his pin, and that the company doesn’t retaliate against staff for lawful union activity.

Complaints issued by regional directors are considered by agency judges, whose rulings can be appealed to NLRB members in Washington, and from there to federal court. The agency can require remedies such as postings of notices and reversals of policies or punishments, but has no authority to impose punitive damages on companies. The labor board’s budget has been frozen at the same amount since 2014, limiting resources available for enforcement.

Westlake is among over 80 workers across the country who the union has alleged were illegally fired for their activism. He said it would take more pressure from workers and the public to force Starbucks to change its behavior. “The company has already shown that they are not going to listen to the law,” he said this week. Starbucks has said repeatedly that all claims of anti-union activity there are “categorically false.”

The Starbucks dispute is one of several recent controversies involving companies’ restricting messages their workers wear. An NLRB judge is currently considering a complaint brought by the agency’s general counsel accusing Amazon.com Inc.’s Whole Foods Market of illegally punishing workers for wearing the “Black Lives Matter” slogan. Last week, the new union at Trader Joe’s filed an NLRB claim accusing the company of failing to negotiate with workers before imposing new restrictions on their ability to wear pins displaying their pronouns. (Whole Foods has denied wrongdoing; Trader Joe’s did not respond to an inquiry.)

The pin Westlake wore shows interlocked fingers, the website of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and the slogan “You are not alone.” According to the union, since Westlake’s termination other employees in a dozen states have shown their support for him by wearing the same pin.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.