Starbucks’ global sales trail estimates despite U.S. strength

Starbucks Corp.’s global growth fell short of expectations, overshadowing strong U.S. results and boosted sales outlook for the full year.

Gains across all regions were expected after the weakness of a year ago amid lockdowns and COVID-19’s spread. But the global same-store sales gain of 15 per cent was short of the 17 per cent estimate, reflecting pockets of weakness in the global recovery.

The closely watched metric of same-store sales rose 9 per cent in the U.S. during the company’s second quarter, beating the 7.5 per cent estimate compiled by Bloomberg. Same-store sales rose 91 per cent in China -- with the breakneck pace reflecting the widespread COVID closures of the year before. Even so, this was below the 97 per cent estimate.

The stock fell 1.9 per cent at 4:11 p.m. in New York late trading on Tuesday.

The results in the U.S., which along with China is the company’s most important market, show performance is returning to normal there as vaccinations rise, even if the global recovery is uneven. The Seattle-based company is also likely seeing a boost from stimulus checks in the U.S. and an easing of dining-room restrictions.

This is reflected in updated projections for the company’s full fiscal year, with sales now seen at US$28.5 billion to US$29.3 billion, versus the previous guidance of US$28 billion to US$29 billion. Starbucks also boosted its expected operating margin.

Much like in past quarters, the company reported a broad decline in the number of transactions, but higher ticket prices. This means that customers are going to Starbucks less, but spending more when they do.