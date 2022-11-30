(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. violated labor law by refusing to bargain with unionized workers at its Seattle mega-cafe, the US National Labor Relations Board ruled Wednesday.

The decision, issued unanimously by the one Republican and two Democratic members of the labor board, orders Starbucks’ subsidiary Siren Retail Corp. to negotiate with the new union at its hometown Seattle Roastery restaurant. Employees there voted in April to join Starbucks Workers United, the labor group which has prevailed in elections at around 250 of the coffee chain’s US sites over the past year.

The board members wrote that Starbucks “admits its refusal to bargain” with the union, adding that the company contested the legitimacy of the union’s victory because of the government’s choice to hold a mail-ballot rather than in-person election.

Starbucks plans to appeal the ruling, teeing up the latest in a series of federal court showdowns between the coffee chain and the government agency. The labor board has filed five lawsuits asking judges to issue injunctions against Starbucks, including a new suit Wednesday in New York State, and one that led to reinstatement of seven terminated activists in Memphis.

“We are challenging certification of the Seattle Roastery election and plan to appeal today’s decision,” a company spokesperson said in an email, adding that it believed workers may have been disadvantaged by the agency’s approval of a mail-ballot election at its flagship Starbucks Reserve Roastery.

In an emailed statement, Starbucks Workers United said: “Starbucks is continuing its aggressive anti-union campaign against workers by delaying, confusing, and flat-out refusing to bargain with them.”

NLRB regional directors around the country have issued dozens of pending complaints against Starbucks over the last year, accusing it of illegally trying to stifle unionization at its stores. Agency judges have also ordered Starbucks to reinstate fired activists in Michigan and Kansas. The company has denied wrongdoing and said that claims of anti-union activity are “categorically false.”

When the Seattle Roastery opened in 2014, the company’s then-Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz called the location the “fulfillment of a decades-long dream — an homage to our relentless pursuit of coffee innovation.”

