(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. labor board rejected Starbucks Corp.’s bid to prevent store-by-store unionization votes at several New York locations, dealing an preliminary victory to a labor group trying to establish the first union foothold among the coffee giant’s corporate-run U.S. stores.

In a Thursday ruling, acting National Labor Relations Board regional director Nancy Wilson wrote that Starbucks “has failed to sustain its burden” to overcome the agency’s usual presumption that the employees at a single worksite can be an appropriate group to vote on unionization.

Wilson’s ruling cited the distance between Starbucks’ locations, variations in working conditions, and local stores’ autonomy on day-to-day operations. Starbucks had argued that, because of similarities among its stores, any vote on unionization should include staff at all 20 of its Buffalo-area locations, which would have meant the union would need backing from a majority of voters across the region in order to win.

Mail-in ballots should be sent to Starbucks employees beginning November 10 and received back by December 8, according to Wilson’s ruling.

A Starbucks spokesperson did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

