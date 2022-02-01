5m ago
Starbucks Quarterly Profit Misses Estimates Amid Rising Costs
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. posted earnings that missed Wall Street estimates after the coffee giant said its costs rose due to the omicron variant and a tight labor market. The shares fell in late trading.
- Earnings per share were 72 cents in the company’s fiscal first quarter ended Jan. 2 after excluding some items. That’s below the estimate of 80 cents compiled by Bloomberg. Operating margin of 14.6% rose from a year earlier, but still came in below expectations.
- Same-store sales, a key measure for restaurants, rose 13% in the period, compared with analysts’ estimate of 13.3%.
- See more details.
Key Insights
- The company is facing higher costs related to Covid-19 in its home market of the U.S. These include higher-than-anticipated isolation pay and training costs for workers, along with supply-chain disruptions. “We experienced higher-than-expected inflationary pressures, increased costs due to Omicron and a tight labor market,” Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson said in a statement.
- Government restrictions and virus resurgences hurt results in the company’s key market of China, with comparable sales declining 14% there in the quarter -- deeper than the expected 9.3% drop. The company said value-added tax exemptions in China a year earlier trimmed the number by about 4 percentage points.
- Sales were still strong in the quarter, showing consumer and diner demand is holding up amid virus disruptions. Revenue of nearly $8.1 billion outpaced analysts’ estimate of just under $8 billion. Both the number of transactions and the size in average checks increased in North America.
- An update on the company’s outlook for its current fiscal year is expected on the upcoming conference call.
Market Reaction
- The shares fell 2.4% at 4:06 p.m. in extended trading in New York.
Get More
- Read the statement.
- See Starbucks estimates.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.