(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. said it’s reopening its stores in China after a wave of Covid-19 infections and government lockdowns hurt its business in the key market.

The Seattle-based company has reopened 600 of its 940 stores, a spokeswoman said by email. Starbucks is moving quickly to restart business in the country as of just the third day of China’s official reopening. Most stores are offering mobile ordering only, but the company said it’s working to begin in-store dining soon.

Starbucks shares were down 0.2% in premarket trading at 9:07 a.m. in New York. The stock was off 32% this year through Thursday’s close, compared with 12% for the S&P 500 Index.

