May 3, 2022
Starbucks Results Trail Estimates on Higher Costs, China Woes
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp.’s profit and comparable sales missed estimates in its latest quarter, signaling that interim Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz has a difficult road ahead of him as inflation and China’s Covid measures hurt the coffee giant’s performance.
- Comparable sales, a key gauge of restaurant momentum, rose 7% globally. Analysts had estimated 7.5%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In the key market of China, comparable sales plunged 23% amid renewed pandemic restrictions.
- Earnings of 58 cents a share trailed analysts’ estimate of 60 cents, with the company citing inflationary pressures.
Key Insights
- All eyes are on Schultz, who returned to the top role last month amid stubborn inflation and an expanding union push. In the earnings release, he said the company is “single-mindedly focused on enhancing our core U.S. business.”
- The coffee company said it faces inflationary pressures -- a reference to the higher commodities and energy costs that have roiled the world. Starbucks’s operating margin of 12.4% missed projections.
- Investors will be listening to the earnings call, starting at 5 p.m. New York time, for updated projections for the company’s current fiscal year.
Market Reaction
- The stock was down 0.3% in extended trading at 4:20 p.m. in New York.
