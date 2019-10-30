Starbucks rises after posting growth in China, U.S.

Starbucks Corp. rose as sales gains -- especially in its biggest markets -- show the company is keeping up its recent momentum and fending off intensifying competition for breakfast and coffee.

Growth is expected to continue, but maybe not at quite the same rapid clip. In fiscal 2020, global comparable sales will be up between 3 per cent and 4 per cent, the company said, shy of the brisk 5 per cent pace it pulled off in 2019. The company also announced an increased dividend.

Key Insights

Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson said the company is making progress in its key markets of the U.S. and China while continuing to streamline its operations. The company reported sales gains due to higher customer traffic in the two markets.

Starbucks’ push to reach more customers via its mobile app and customized emails continues to buoy the brand. Membership in the company’s rewards program is up 15 per cent in the U.S. from the same period last year.

Market Reaction

The shares increased as much as 3.2 per cent in after-hours trading on Wednesday. Starbucks has climbed 31 per cent this year through Wednesday’s close, more than the benchmark S&P 500 Index.