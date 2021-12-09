(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. said a media report on Thursday that the company is doing away with plant-based milk upcharges is fake.

An earlier story from Business Insider was based on a statement from a website that is not associated with the Seattle-based company, spokeswoman Erin Shane Riley said in an email. The publication later corrected the story.

The erroneous report said that the coffee-shop operator would stop adding an extra charge for plant-based milks such as almond and oat in January.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.