(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. will no longer charge extra for five dairy alternatives in its 1,020 U.K. locations starting next month.

Beginning Jan. 5, drinks made with almond, coconut, oat, soy or a Starbucks-branded nut milk will cost the same as those made with cow’s milk, the company said on its website. Customers in the U.S. will still have an upcharge for dairy alternatives, which varies by region but adds 80 cents to a bill in New York City.

The world’s biggest coffee-shop operator has been expanding its vegetarian menu options as consumers look for ways to eat healthier with the environment in mind. The chain sells plant-based meat breakfast sandwiches from Impossible Foods Inc. in the U.S. and is trying new non-dairy milks made from NotCo SpA in Chile. In China, a key market for store growth, Starbucks recently said oat milk will be the default option for many drinks at a new “Greener Store” in Shanghai.

Starbucks confirmed the U.K. changes after the Seattle-based company was the subject of a false report earlier this month about scrapping extra fees for plant-based milks.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.