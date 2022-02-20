(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. workers in Seattle will vote on unionization, the U.S. labor board ruled, giving the union that recently won landmark New York elections a chance to expand its new foothold to the coffee giant’s hometown.

Employees at a Seattle store will be mailed ballots Feb. 25, the National Labor Relations Board’s Seattle regional director ordered Friday, joining his counterparts in New York and Arizona in rejecting the company’s arguments that store-by-store unionization votes are inappropriate. The union, Workers United, is now petitioning to represent workers at around 100 locations across the U.S.

