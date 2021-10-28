Starbucks Sees Revenue of as Much as $33 Billion in Fiscal 2022

(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. sees consolidated revenue of $32.5 billion to $33 billion in fiscal 2022, outpacing investors’ average estimate.

Chief Financial Officer Rachel Ruggeri gave the company outlook during the quarterly call with investors on Thursday. Analysts had forecast revenue of just over $32 billion for the period, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The coffee chain sees the key metric of comparable-store sales rising in high single digits in the fiscal year, which began in early October. Operating margin is expected to be 17%, with Ruggeri saying that gauge will normalize in the next fiscal year.

