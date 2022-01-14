Starbucks Staff to Vote on Union at Three More New York Stores

(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. employees at three more restaurants in New York state will vote on unionization, a U.S. labor official ruled Friday, offering organizers a chance to expand a new labor foothold that’s already inspiring copycat efforts around the country.

In her ruling, Nancy Wilson, an acting regional director of the National Labor Relations Board, rejected the company’s arguments against holding store-by-store votes. She ordered that ballots be mailed to employees on January 31 and due back by February 22.

