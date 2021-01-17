(Bloomberg) -- New Yorkers hoping to buy a latte at Starbucks on Sunday will probably find their neighborhood store closed.

The coffee-chain shut multiple locations in New York City Sunday, according to a slew of posts on Twitter. A sign posted on the window of one location on the Upper West Side said the store is “temporarily closed.”

“Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience. We are working to re-open our store as quickly as possible,” the notice says, without providing a reason.

Starbucks Corp. reportedly closed the locations out of an abundance of caution due to planned protests in the city, according to local news West Side Rag. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

