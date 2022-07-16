(Bloomberg) --

Starbucks Corp. has asked its adviser Houlihan Lokey to assess interest for its UK operations, The Times reported Saturday, without specifying how it obtained the information.

The coffee chain told the newspaper that it hadn’t initiated a formal sale process, but continues to “evaluate strategic options” for its company-owned international operations.

Starbucks’ UK business oversees more than 1,000 coffee shops and employs 4,000 people, according to The Times.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.