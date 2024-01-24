(Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-vehicle charging equipment provider StarCharge is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong that could raise about $500 million, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company, registered as Wanbang Digital Energy Co., is working with China International Capital Corp. and China Merchants Bank International on a first-time share sale that could take place as early as this year, the people said. Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are also helping to arrange the deal, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

The company could be seeking a valuation of $5 billion in a listing, one of the people said. Deliberations are ongoing and details of the IPO including size could change, the people said.

A spokesperson for StarCharge said the company didn’t have any new information to share at the moment. A representative for JPMorgan declined to comment, while CICC couldn’t immediately comment on the story. CMBI and Guotai Junan didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Based in coastal Jiangsu province, StarCharge provides charging solutions for EVs, from large petrol station-like centers to smaller ones meant for residential use, according to its website. It competes with firms such as Qingdao TGood Electric Co. and State Grid Corp. of China.

StarCharge raised close to 1.5 billion yuan ($209 million) in a series B fundraising round led by Hillhouse in 2021, which propelled its valuation to 15.5 billion yuan, according to a statement from a law firm that advised on that transaction.

China is the leading market in EVs and smart vehicles. Last year, Shenzhen-based BYD Co. overtook Volkswagen AG as China’s best-selling car brand. Battery electric vehicle registrations in China rose to 554,947 in December from 521,432 the month before, according to China Automotive Technology and Research Center.

--With assistance from Chunying Zhang.

