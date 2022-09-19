(Bloomberg) -- Starlink will seek to be exempted from international sanctions on Iran in order to be able to provide Internet services to the nation’s population, SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet.

Musk was responding to a Twitter user asking if the Starlink satellite system operated by SpaceX would be able to provide Internet to people in Iran. Earlier, Musk had said in a tweet that Starlink is active on all continents, including Antarctica.

Protests have erupted in Tehran after a 22-year-old woman died last week while in police custody for allegedly violating religious laws on how women dress.

