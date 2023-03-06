(Bloomberg) -- UK opposition leader Keir Starmer rejected suggestions that a decision to offer a job to a senior government official had undermined an inquiry into whether former Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke lockdown rules.

Labour’s Starmer wants Sue Gray, who led the investigation into parties held in Downing Street during the pandemic, to be his next chief of staff. Gray resigned from the civil service last week, and news of her intention to join Labour led to a chorus of disapproval from Johnson and his allies.

They say her decision to take up a role with Labour discredits her previous investigation and a current inquiry into whether Johnson misled parliament. The cross-party Privileges Committee released a report last week saying it would have been “obvious” to Johnson that No. 10 gatherings during lockdowns breached Covid restrictions. Johnson said it was “surreal” that the committee of MPs relied on evidence from Gray.

But on Monday Starmer insisted he had “absolutely no contact” with Gray as she prepared her “Partygate” report. But he did not directly answer repeated questions about when discussions with Gray began.

“I had absolutely no contact with Sue Gray during the preparation of her report when she was writing or anything like that, so the whole suggestion is a complete and utter nonsense,” Starmer told LBC radio.

“Sue Gray is known for her integrity, she’s known for her delivery in government, and those are two things that I think are essential to an incoming Labour government if we get the privilege of being voted in next year.”

Support ‘Dwindling’

Some Conservative MPs have accused Johnson of attempting to undermine the partygate inquiry, including comparisons to former US President Donald Trump. Johnson could face suspension from Parliament if found guilty of lying to MPs. That in turn could allow his constituents to force a by-election in his district.

“It just shows how desperate he is,” Starmer said on LBC, adding that only a “dwindling group” of Conservative MPs still support the former prime minister.

Boris Johnson Comeback Dream Shattered by Sunak’s Brexit Win

Current Cabinet minister Michelle Donelan said Monday she had “no reason to believe” Sue Gray was anything other than impartial when she investigated partygate.

“She was a leading civil servant who obviously swore and accepted the civil service code in which one of those key requirements is impartiality,” Donelan told Sky News. “I have no reason to believe she wasn’t.”

Separately, The Times newspaper reported Monday that as premier Johnson recommended his father Stanley Johnson receive a knighthood. Johnson’s office declined to comment.

