(Bloomberg) -- Opposition leader Keir Starmer will promise the “biggest ever transfer of power” from the UK Parliament to the British people, as his Labour Party -- which is soaring in most opinion polls -- begins to flesh out its priorities if it wins the next general election in about two years.

Devolved governments, mayors and local authorities will get more powers in areas including transport and infrastructure, housing and development, Starmer will say in a speech Monday in northern England, according to his office. The aim is to enable the emergence of “clusters” of economic activity across all UK regions and nations, he is expected to say.

“The center hasn’t delivered,” he will say. “We have an unbalanced economy which makes too little use of the talents of too few people in too few places.”

It’s a line that resembles former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pitch to Brexit voters three years ago. But his administration imploded and after over 12 years in power, the Tories now own a toxic legacy of crashing the economy and driving cash-strapped public services into a state of crisis.

That has left Labour sensing the opportunity to take back power -- and to reframe the debate about transforming the UK, which lay at the heart of the Brexit vote. Starmer’s party is ahead by well above 20 points in most opinion polls, and last week won an emphatic victory at a special parliamentary election in Chester, northern England in its first opportunity to test itself against new Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Yet the lofty expectations have created a strategic dilemma for Starmer, over when to set out his policy goals given the Tories are doing much of the hard work for him while in office. With his speech Monday -- at an event alongside Gordon Brown to launch a report called ‘A New Britain’ written by the former Labour prime minister -- Starmer appears to have decided that time is now.

According to extracts released by his office, Starmer will direct his pitch to the voters in northern England who abandoned Labour for the Tories in 2019, as well as those who voted to leave the European Union in 2016 and for Scottish independence in 2014. Among Brexit supporters especially, Starmer is likely to have ground to make up having voted for the UK to stay in the bloc.

But the political landscape is shifting and the gains promised by the Tories from Brexit have yet to materialize. Polls show most Britons would now vote to stay in the EU -- though that hasn’t translated into majority calls to rejoin.

“During the Brexit referendum I argued for Remain. But I couldn’t disagree with the basic case that many Leave voters made to me,” Starmer will say. “They wanted democratic control over their lives so they could provide opportunities for the next generation, build communities they felt proud of, and public services they could rely on.”

As premier, Johnson built his pitch to those voters around a pledge to “level up” disadvantaged regions of the UK, which along with his “Get Brexit Done” slogan, helped deliver a landslide general election win for the Tories in 2019.

Delivering on it proved another matter for his Conservatives, however, as the party descended into infighting over key planks including on housing building and infrastructure spending.

‘Britain Needs Change’

Labour now sees the door open to try to persuade those voters it is better placed to re-balance the UK. “People know Britain needs change,” Starmer will say. “But they are never going to get it from the Tories.”

Yet while the Conservatives’ troubles have handed Labour a significant advantage in the polls, the downside for the opposition party is that the UK’s economic woes are likely to tie its hands if it does win power.

In an interview with the Sunday Times newspaper, Starmer appeared to indicate that key policies -- including reforming the UK’s upper House of Lords into an elected body -- may have to wait until a second term in office.

“It is realistically going to take more than one term for Labour to turn our country around,” Starmer told the paper. “I’m not seeking to be overdramatic about this, I think anybody would say that is a matter of common sense.”

