(Bloomberg) -- The opposition Labour Party vowed to boost police presence on British streets to tackle criminal damage, with law and order becoming a key issue ahead of closely-watched local elections in May.

A Labour government would add 13,000 neighborhood police officers, increase town center patrols and introduce a new criminal offense to target persistent offenders, the party said in a statement Monday. Its analysis of government data showed only a fraction of criminal damage cases result in charges.

Keir Starmer’s party holds a commanding lead over the Conservatives in national surveys but with a general election less than two years away, wants a strong showing in local votes next month to build on its momentum.

Both major parties are seeking to present themselves as tough on crime, with public confidence in the police plummeting in recent years at least in part due to high-profile incidents involving some officers and complaints that too many cases are not investigated.

A damning report last month found that London’s Metropolitan Police — the UK’s biggest force — is “institutionally” racist, sexist and homophobic and is particularly letting down women and children.

Election Focus

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said last month his government would clamp down on recreational use of laughing gas and make vandals repair the damage they cause, as part of efforts to re-establish what his Tories regard as a reputation for being tough on crime.

On Monday, the premier vowed to crack down on gangs who groom children and young women, and blamed “political correctness” for preventing offenders from being brought to justice. That choice of language is itself political and designed to appeal to voters the Conservatives are trying to target.

Meanwhile shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said a Labour government would also take tough action against town center drug dealing, and bring in “clean-up squads” where offenders would clear litter and vandalism.

UK Labour’s Starmer Vows to Take on Big Tech Over Knife Crime

“Neighborhood policing has been decimated under the Tories and as a result criminals and vandals are getting away scot-free while communities are being let down,” Cooper said in a statement.

While recorded criminal damage to shops, schools and businesses increased by almost a third (30%) in the year to September 2022, the charge rate was just 3.9% in 2022 — down from 7.9% in 2015, Labour said.

In response, Conservative Policing Minister Chris Philp accused the opposition party of being “soft on crime and soft on criminals.”

