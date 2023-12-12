(Bloomberg) -- UK opposition leader Keir Starmer accused Rishi Sunak’s governing Conservative Party of behaving increasingly like former US President Donald Trump as they seek to gain electoral advantage from wedge issues such as immigration.

“They look at the politics of America and want to bring it here,” Starmer said in a speech north of London to mark the anniversary of the 2019 general election, when the Tories stormed to victory over his own party. He said Sunak’s administration is clinging on to so-called “woke” issues that divide the country, saying “it’s all about woke woke woke, wedge wedge wedge.”

With Sunak facing the prospect of a rebellion by MPs on the right of his party over legislation to implement his plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda, a key plank of his plan to “stop the boats” of migrants, Starmer accused the Tories of “fighting like rats in a sack,” dragging Britain into a “psychodrama” and failing to provide the leadership the country needs.

With Labour leading the ruling Conservatives by around 20 points in national polls, Starmer used Tuesday’s speech to show how his party has changed since its defeat four years ago and can now appeal to disillusioned Tory voters. He pledged to lead a fiscally responsible government that knows the cost of every policy, said Labour is building ties with business, and promised also that in power, Labour would “conserve as well as reform.”

“Whether you are a Conservative who is thinking of voting Labour for the first time, or a Conservative who has voted Labour before, or someone who has always voted Labour, or someone who has no intention of voting Labour at all, we will serve you,” he said, noting that he intends to earn every vote, including those of Britons who backed Brexit.

Nevertheless, attacking Trump’s politics could prove problematic for Starmer who faces the real chance of becoming UK premier just as Trump seeks to return to power in the US. Sunak must call a UK election by January 2025 at the latest. That’s also the month the next US administration will take office, and Trump is currently the front-runner to win the Republican nomination.

