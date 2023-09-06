(Bloomberg) -- Labour Leader Keir Starmer likened Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives to “cowboy builders” as he sought to blame the ruling party’s spending decisions for the row over crumbling public buildings.

The UK prime minister is under growing pressure to explain budgetary trade-offs after more than 100 schools were told to close buildings days before the start of term, due to concerns about the safety of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, or RAAC. In recent days, it emerged that Sunak funded repairs at only a quarter of the schools requested by the Department for Education.

“This crisis is the inevitable result of 13 years of cutting corners, botched jobs, sticking plaster politics,” Starmer told the House of Commons in the first weekly question-and-answer-session since Parliament returned from its summer recess. “It’s the sort of thing you expect from cowboy builders.”

Starmer’s attacks highlight a crisis that isn’t going away for the prime minister, who’s facing questions about how he made funding decisions about school repairs when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer, while hospitals, courthouses, military buildings and the Houses of Parliament all being studied to see if they contain RAAC.

Sunak said the government is “doing everything it can to fix this quickly and minimize the disruption to children’s education, and said the school closures were the result of ministers “acting decisively in the face of new information.” He said the “vast majority” of schools aren’t affected and RAAC has only been detected in about 1% of establishments.

“In the majority of cases, children will attend school as normal and the mitigations typically take days or weeks to complete,” the premier said.

The education department on Wednesday released a list of 156 schools across England with confirmed RAAC, 52 of which have safety measures in place so far. The data show that 43 of them have either had to delay the start of term, or are teaching pupils remotely.

Champagne

Starmer earlier used a round of broadcast interviews to accuse Sunak of prioritizing cutting tax on champagne rather than provide extra funding to rebuild schools when he was chancellor in 2021.

In a heated exchange in the Commons, he also pointed to a story published in the Sun newspaper that said Education Secretary Gillian Keegan had signed off on a £34 million contract for refurbishment of her offices. He asked the premier why “a blank check for a Tory minister’s office is a better use of taxpayer’s money than stopping schools collapsing.”

Sunak ignored the question. He accused Starmer of political opportunism, saying he hadn’t raised the issue before and branding him “Captain Hindsight,” a nickname for the opposition leader rolled out regularly by one of Sunak’s predecessors, Boris Johnson.

Labour countered that the party had raised the issue more than 180 times in the Commons, including in a debate in Starmer’s name in May. In a speech in July, the opposition leader also spoke about how the government was “twiddling their thumbs” while “school buildings start to crumble.”

While Labour have directly linked Sunak’s past spending decisions to the present disruption at schools, the premier has insisted claims he was to blame for the problems were “utterly wrong,” and that one of the first decisions he’d made as chancellor was to agree to a 10-year program to rebuild 500 schools.

But Schools Minister Nick Gibb told Sky News on Tuesday that the education department in 2021 had bid for funding to repair 200 schools a year, and that Sunak as chancellor had instead stuck to an existing program refurbishing just 50 a year. Gibb sought to excuse the decision saying the Treasury “has to compare that bid with all the other priorities across Whitehall.”

There were two budgets in 2021, in which Sunak froze alcohol duty — which would normally be assumed to rise in line with inflation, and also announced that he was “radically” simplifying the levy, introducing a system designed around the principle of “the stronger the drink, the higher the rate.” The changes pushed down the cost of champagne and English sparkling wines.

Treasury documents for the second budget that year show that the duty freeze was projected to cost the Treasury £560 million in the present tax year, which runs to April 2024, while the reforms to the system of levies were expected to cost a further £115 million.

--With assistance from Emily Ashton.

