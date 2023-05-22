(Bloomberg) -- Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said he would ban junk food and vaping commercials on British television before 9 p.m. if he becomes prime minister, as part of a major overhaul of the nation’s health.

A ban was first put forward by the Conservative government under Boris Johnson in 2021 as part of a crackdown on obesity, but has since been kicked into the long grass under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. It was the kind of government intervention that riles some members of the Tory right.

“We will change advertising rules and we will make sure that products which are harmful to our children’s health — vaping, junk food, sugary snacks — cannot be advertised to our children,” Starmer said in a speech in Essex on his plans to reform the under-pressure National Health Service. He said a ban on such commercials before 9 p.m. is “well overdue.”

Starmer said the Tory approach revealed a “fundamental weakness” on health care, as preventing chronic diseases is vital in lessening the burden on the NHS. But he stopped short of committing to a new salt or sugar tax, saying it would be wrong to push up food costs for families struggling with inflation.

Starmer, who hopes to win power in a general election expected next year, sees the NHS’s struggles as a political weak point for the Conservatives under Sunak. After 13 years in power, the Tories are struggling to show they can turn around a health service that is buckling under the strain of more than 7 million patients waiting for elective care.

In his speech, Starmer promised a Labour government would make “serious, deep, long-term changes” to the health service, by moving more care from hospitals into the community and harnessing the “transformational” impact of science and technology to speed up waiting times and diagnoses.

Such fundamental change was not just about spending more, he said. “You can’t look at the problems now and tell me it’s just about money — that’s not serious,” he said. “You can’t ignore the fact the world has changed — that’s denying the evidence before our eyes.”

