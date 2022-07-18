(Bloomberg) -- Opposition leader Keir Starmer said his Labour Party would “reboot” the UK economy to boost growth, as he criticized what he called “unfunded” pledges to cut taxes that have dominated the rival Conservative Party contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“The single biggest problem of the last 12 years has been low growth: it’s why we’ve got such an acute cost of living crisis, why we have got inflation that is so high,” Starmer told Bloomberg on Monday. “Any sense that the Conservative Party is the party of the economy has just been blown out of the water. If you look at the leadership race that’s going on, it’s absolutely fantasy economics.”

Starmer emerged unscathed from the furor in British politics over allegations of rule-breaking during the pandemic, which contributed to Johnson’s demise. Now the Labour leader is trying to make the case that he is a legitimate premier-in-waiting, while the Tories squabble over picking a new leader.

But the Conservative infighting is potentially a double-edged sword for Starmer, because while it is providing Labour with ready-made attack lines for when politics returns to a degree of normality, it’s also the case that the opposition party has struggled to make its voice heard in the UK media.

“We’ve got a prime minister who has basically checked out, he’s not doing anything,” Starmer said, adding that the government should have held an emergency budget to help Britons struggling with finances. He cited Labour’s calls for a windfall tax on energy companies, which the government finally adopted, as evidence that the opposition’s ideas are gaining traction.

Tax Increase

Starmer said Labour would not have raised national insurance contributions as then Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak did to boost National Health Service funding. The levy has emerged as a dividing line in the Tory contest and Starmer said it has stretched people’s budgets at the wrong time.

Starmer has shifted tactics since Johnson announced his plan to step down in September. From focusing on the premier’s missteps over “partygate” and fitness for office after becoming the first sitting UK leader found to have broken the law, Labour is notably spending more time on policies.

Yet he has also struggled to move past accusations leveled at him by Johnson and others that he doesn’t set out a clear position on controversial issues.

On the public sector pay increases and striking workers, which are a sensitive issue for Labour given its historic ties to the unions, Starmer said the primary responsibility is with the government to tackle the cost of living crisis that’s causing unrest in the workforce.

He said the party has “dealt with” the issue of prominent Labour MPs joining picket lines in defiance of his orders. “We’ve had discussions with them,” he said, without giving details.

Foreign Visit

The Labour leader visited Germany last week for talks with Olaf Scholz about closer ties after Brexit and how to respond to Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as cooperation on environmental sustainability. The German chancellor spoke in his capacity as leader of the Social Democrat Party, with which Labour has ties.

Starmer’s positioning of himself as a statesman is far removed from the cloud hanging over him just weeks ago, after he pledged to resign if fined by police over allegations he broke coronavirus rules by having a beer and curry with staff during a campaign event last year.

Labour Leader Starmer Cleared by UK Police in ‘Beergate’ Probe

Starmer had long insisted no rules were broken, and the promise to quit was meant to draw a distinction with Johnson, who was fined over the illegal gatherings in Downing Street during the pandemic but refused to step down.

It is now Johnson on the way out, and the question for Starmer is whether he can take advantage of Conservative Party turmoil and lead Labour to victory in the next general election. That is due by January 2025 at the latest, but could be much sooner especially if the new Tory leader seeks a fresh mandate.

No Coalition

Labour leads in most national opinion polls, though it is still unclear whether it can overthrow the large parliamentary majority held by the Tories after Johnson led them to victory in 2019. Starmer ruled out a coalition with “anyone” including the Liberal Democrats, who have made inroads in traditional Tory heartlands as Johnson’s popularity waned.

Pressed on whether he’d also ruled out a looser “confidence and supply” arrangement with the Liberal Democrats -- where a smaller party supports a government in matters of confidence and at Budgets -- he said: “I’m ruling out any arrangement.”

The comments are an attempt to head off an attack line from the Conservatives, who are warning voters that choosing Labour would lead to a chaotic coalition with the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party.

“If people want a definition of chaos in politics, look at the government we’ve got at the moment,” he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.