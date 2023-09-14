(Bloomberg) -- Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said the UK should treat people-smugglers like terrorists as he criticized the Conservative government’s performance on borders and immigration, an issue that is likely to be a major factor in the next general election.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to stop asylum seekers arriving in small boats from France, while trying to portray Starmer’s poll-leading Labour Party as soft on immigration. But the government is under pressure over the number of crossings — often run by criminal gangs — as costs to the taxpayer soar amid a backlog of asylum claims.

Starmer is visiting The Hague in the Netherlands on Thursday as he tries to secure a provisional agreement with the European Union’s policing body, Europol, that would take effect if Labour wins power. It includes boosting access to shared intelligence on people trafficking, which has been complicated by Brexit.

He’s picked one of the hot-button issues in British politics to take on the Tories, a move that looks in party designed counter criticism that he’s too cautious and that his plans have lacked detail.

Labour is also seeking a formal returns agreement with the EU for migrants whose claims of asylum or other status are rejected in the UK courts. It’s a strategy that places migration as a shared regional issue, a point Starmer is likely to reiterate as he continues a series of international outreach by meeting French President Emmanuel Macron next week.

“The government has lost control of our borders and we can see that with the number of crossings there are across the Channel in small boats,” Starmer said in a pooled interview outside the Hague on Thursday. “The only way to stop that is to smash the gangs that are running this vile trade.”

The risk is that he gets drawn into a battle of perceptions that the Tories have long been geared up for. Labour’s returns agreement, the governing party said Thursday, would effectively allow the EU to dictate how many migrants the UK accepts in exchange for cooperation.

Sunak told reporters that would mean 100,000 people a year — the number the Conservative Party is using to try to hit Labour with. But that’s based on the formula used among current EU members, rather than any agreement the UK might reach with the bloc.

“It’s embarrassing that the government is pumping out this nonsense,” Starmer said. “I can only assume it’s because they’ve got nothing sensible to say on the issue.”

Meanwhile the government’s preferred plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda has been beset by legal challenges.

Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters the government is also open to a returns deal with the EU — but that it would not accept an immigration quota in exchange. “There are discussions ongoing, so I’m not going to get into whether or not we would or would not fund any further cooperation,” he said.

Labour has said that if it is elected, it will scrap the Rwanda plan and instead invest more in the National Crime Agency, which tackles people trafficking.

Starmer also rejected accusations that he is trying to reverse the UK’s decision to leave the EU. “There’s no case for going back to the EU, no case for going into the single market or customs union and no freedom of movement,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain from outside The Hague. “I do not accept that that prevents us working with other police units here, with prosecutors here, to smash the gangs in this vile trade.”

