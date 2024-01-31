(Bloomberg) -- UK shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said a Labour government would not raise taxes on company profits, as the opposition party set out a heavily pro-business pitch to win a general election expected later this year.

“Be in no doubt — we will campaign as a pro-business party, and we will govern as a pro-business party,” Reeves, a former Bank of England economist who would be the UK’s first female Chancellor of the Exchequer, said at Labour’s annual conference for executives in London. “Let’s change Britain, together.”

Labour, which has a commanding poll lead over Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party, has been working to win over the business community ever since their disastrous 2019 election defeat under Jeremy Corbyn, who favored redistributing wealth and nationalizing key industries. She said she wants an active partnership between government and business, and pledged to restore stability after economic turmoil including under short-lived premier Liz Truss.

“This Labour Party sees profit not as something to be disdained but as a mark of business succeeding,” Reeves said, echoing another famous line dating back to the last time Labour was in government under Tony Blair, that the party was “intensely relaxed” about people getting rich — as long as they paid their taxes.

But her other comments also underscored Labour’s difficulty in setting out economic plans without knowing what inheritance it would face if it takes power. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt delivers his budget on March 6, and there could be another fiscal event before the vote expected in the autumn.

Reeves and Labour leader Keir Starmer see a promise to maintain fiscal responsibility as critical to the party’s chances, even if it means wavering or not fully committing to ambitions including spending £28 billion a year on transitioning the economy to renewable energy.

Sunak’s ministers link that pledge to the prospect of higher taxes, and Labour appears reluctant to show alternative ways of funding it. The Conservative government is also starting to reduce taxes, after the overall burden rose to a postwar high on its watch, to try to force Labour to say if it supports the move.

In a question-and-answer session, Reeves again declined to say if the green spending plan is locked in, saying it would be subject to future financial conditions. The policy’s champion, shadow energy secretary Ed Miliband, was at the conference but not playing a prominent role.

Reeves also didn’t commit to raising income tax thresholds, after a freeze under the Tories dragged millions of people into higher tax brackets.

“The most damaging thing to do would be to promise tax cuts that send financial markets crashing,” Reeves said, referring to the Truss-era chaos. “I won’t make any commitments that aren’t fully costed or fully funded.”

The risk for Labour is that shifts in messaging undermine the party’s core pledge to offer stability and predictability, which businesses say they want.

Labour’s bid for power was buoyed by a poll Thursday showing the party on course for electoral victory later this year. The survey of almost 25,000 adults by Focal Data on behalf of the Best for Britain advocacy group found that 63% of people support a change of government, compared to 24% who don’t.

Starmer’s party is trying to court business even as it tries to regain working-class voters in former industrial centers, traditional Labour strongholds that drifted toward the Conservatives in the 2019 election. The swing was attributed to dissatisfaction with high levels of migration, and support for Brexit.

Ahead of the conference, Jonathan Reynolds, Labour’s shadow business secretary, told Bloomberg Radio there was “not much scope” for raising taxes, pushing back against the traditional Tory attack line. He also said there was little appetite for liberalizing visas to allow in more migrant workers.

Speaking after Reeves, Starmer reiterated a pledge to reform the planning system to enable more infrastructure projects, improve skills training, bolster workers’ rights and devise a new industrial strategy. He urged companies to get involved in planned technical colleges, to help train the workforce.

“Our job is to provide you with the conditions to succeed,” he said. “We’ll back you with the tools to transform the role of investment in our economy.”

The emphasis on stability appeared to go down well among executives in the audience. Miles Celic, chief executive officer of TheCityUK representing financial and professional services firms, said the emphasis on “predictability” was positive for UK firms and international investors. Benny Higgins, a veteran UK banker who is now chairman of Markerstudy Insurance, said Labour “is behaving like the government-in-waiting.”

Shevaun Haviland, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, welcomed the commitment to maintaining corporation tax at its current level.

Meanwhile Sunak has tried to counter Labour’s lobbying of the business community, announcing new councils this week to better communicate with major London-listed firms, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises. Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said the new SME grouping would ensure small firms “have a clear voice at the table.”

