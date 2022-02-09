(Bloomberg) -- A new nitrogen facility being built in the Netherlands to give the country more flexibility on supply of natural gas has been delayed for the second time in three months.

The plant at Zuidbroek will start operating in August, a spokeswoman for Gasunie Nederlandse NV said by phone. Complications due to Covid regulations and supply-chain disruptions are the main cause for the delay, she added. The state gas company has been forced to increase domestic production of natural gas this year as a result.

The Zuidbroek expansion, which is being led by Air Products & Chemicals Inc., will increase availability of nitrogen to Gasunie, allowing it to diversify its gas supply. Natural gas from Russia and Norway, as well as liquefied natural gas, needs to be blended with nitrogen for use by Dutch households.

