(Bloomberg) -- Rocket Internet SE, the German company that aims to create and list tech startups, said it plans to delist its shares from the Frankfurt and Luxembourg stock exchanges because the importance of the public markets as a fund-raising tool “has diminished.”

The company will offer 18.57 euros each for the shares, and will repurchase as much as 8.84% of its stock on the exchange beginning today and expiring on Sept. 15, Rocket said in a statement on Tuesday.

Following its listing in October 2014, Rocket was valued at around $8.2 billion, and could point to success stories such as Zalando, now one of Europe’s largest fashion retailers, and Lazada, a Southeast Asia-focused consumer electronics e-commerce company sold to Alibaba.

But Rocket has since seen its value steadily fall after struggling to continue its initial streak of successful startups. Rocket shares closed at 18.95 euros on Monday giving the company a market value of 2.57 billion euros ($3.1 billion). The stock has declined 14% this year.

The stock exchange is no longer the most attractive way to raise money and Rocket’s management believe it has access to enough private funding if it needs to expand in the future, the company said in a statement. Taking the company off the market gives management the opportunity to “pursue a long-term approach” to decision making. The company’s Global Founders Gmbh division, which holds about 45% of the shares, and Chief Executive Officer Oliver Samwer, who owns 4.5% of the stock, won’t tender their holding in the company.

“An essential reason for a company to be listed on the stock exchange is the use of capital markets as a financing source,” the company said in the statement. “This purpose of the public capital market is, in the assessment of the management board, no longer required for the company.”

The company will hold a virtual shareholders meeting on Sept. 24 to pass the resolution, which will go through with a majority of votes.

