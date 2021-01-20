(Bloomberg) -- An education company co-founded by Euan Blair, son of former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, has raised $44 million as it plans to expand into the U.S.

The startup, which has been renamed Multiverse, raised the money from investors led by General Catalyst and including GV, the venture-capital arm of Alphabet Inc., according to a statement on its website.

Multiverse, which helps non-graduates find apprenticeships and provides coaching, tripled the number of apprentices it trained last year despite the pandemic, according to the statement. It starts operating in New York this month, and plans further expansion in the U.S. Its clients in Europe include Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Morgan Stanley.

The firm, which was founded in 2016, previously raised $16 million in 2019 and $4 million the year before, according to a spokesman.

