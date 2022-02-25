(Bloomberg) -- Gorillas Technologies GmbH plans to raise more than half a billion dollars of new financing this year, as the rapid grocery delivery startup tries to scale in a fiercely competitive sector.

Chief Executive Officer Kagan Sumer said he planned “to raise $700 million or more” and take Gorillas into being a profitable business.

“Last year, we not only built Gorillas into the clear pan-European leader, but also demonstrated a clear path to profitability across our markets,” he added in a statement on Friday.

Gorillas is among the largest companies that deliver groceries and other goods within minutes. It raised about $1 billion in October from investors including Delivery Hero SE, in a round that valued the Berlin-based startup at about $3 billion.

It operates in countries including the U.K., France and U.S., and competes with other startups such as Gopuff, Flink, Jokr and Zapp. Turkish rival Getir is looking to raise capital at a valuation of $12 billion, Bloomberg News reported in January.

Investors poured funding into rapid grocery startups during the pandemic as shut-in consumers turned online to order meals and do their shopping. However, attention has begun to shift to future profitability and the industry is beginning to consolidate, including with Gorillas’ acquisition of France’s Frichti.

German publication Manager Magazin previously reported that Gorillas was working on new investment plans with advisers, without including specifics on the size of the round.

